Antonina "Nina" (Curcuru) Miller

CLINTON - Due to family health concerns, the funeral services for Antonina “Nina” (Curcuru) Miller has been postponed to a later date. Please refer to calvertmemorial.com for upcoming service information. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

