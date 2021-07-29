DECATUR - Antwane L. McClelland, Jr., 26, of Decatur, IL passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Antwane was born July 3, 1995, to Cherronda R. Dear and Antwane F. McClelland, Sr. in Decatur, IL.

Antwane is survived by his Loving mother, Cherronda R. Dear and father Antwane F. (Ada) McClelland, Sr.; significant other Kirese Clark; sons: Antwane McClelland III and A'Ky McClelland; daughter, Ky'lar McClelland; brothers: Arrion (Alexis) McClelland, Kybric McClelland, Sonny Barbee, Jr. and Jarvis McClelland; sisters, Britney McClelland, A'Mya Washington, Daneisha Hardy, Clamesha Taylor, Seniah McClelland and Kiaera McClelland; grandmothers: Dorothy Phillips and Martha Faye McClelland; grandfather Bobby(Angela) Roper; nieces A' Journee Ford, Ariel McClelland; nephews: Dominic Spenser, Major McClelland and Arrion McClelland, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Henry F. McClelland; great-grandmothers: Mary C. Dear and Martha Lake; aunt, Carmelita Moore; big brother, Demetrius "Shake Dee" Ford, best friends Adrian "Adro" Chapman and Andre "Skoody" Brown.

Visitation for Antwane will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home as well as 10 a.m. -12 p.m. on July 31, 2021 at City of Praise Church. A special thanks to KaKiela (Adrian) Williams, Vanessa Washington, Keloir Clark, Lanette Davis, and Tiffany (Michael) Carney-Jarrett for their heartfelt acts of kindness during our time of bereavement. Homegoing Celebration will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at City of Praise Church with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.