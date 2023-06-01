July 11, 1923 - May 30, 2023
DECATUR — Ardell Madeline Lyons, 99, passed on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Pilgrim Holiness Church (2615 E. Prairie St., Decatur, IL, 62521) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral service will be held at the church beginning at 12:00 noon. The burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Holiness Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.
Ardell was born July 11, 1923, in Vandalia/Fayette County, the daughter of William Probst and Amelia Becker. She graduated from Vandalia High School. She worked at Wabash Hospital and Fairhaven Christian Home and was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Survived by children: William (Audrey) Lyons, David Lyons, Ronald (Elaine) Lyons, Paul Lyons, Sharon Lyons, Jeanette Plemmons; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Preceded by parents, husband, Everett; three brothers: Herbert, Marvin and Irvin; and three sisters: Lela, Lucille and Velma.
