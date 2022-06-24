Ardith Jean Barber Shaffer

August 26, 1926 - May 7, 2022

Memorial service for Ardith Shaffer will be at 11:00, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Decatur, IL.

Ardith died May 7, 2022, at the age of 95, in Atlanta, GA. She was born August 26, 1026, to Mildred and Glenn Barber. She graduated from DMH School of Nursing. Ardith married Harold Shaffer who predeceased her in 1995. They had five children, Gregory who predeceased her in 1961, and Ronald in 2019.

Ardith is survived by her son, Jerrel (Linda) Shaffer of Decatur; daughters: Sharlyn (Robert) Willis of Tulsa and Dian Shaffer of Atlanta, GA. She was blessed with six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous neices and nephews.

Ardith enjoyed gardening, reading and visiting with family. Since 1958 Ardith was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 W. Main St., Decatur, IL, 62522.

In place of flowers, please consider donating to Westminster youth program "LOGOS" scholarship fund or charity of your choice.