CONROE, Texas —

Areatha J. Roby, 88, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at home, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, March 12, 2021 at Resurrection Life Church, 1085 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

She was born Areatha Jane Probst, September 15, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Gladys Probst. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and wed her high school sweetheart, Dean Roby, in Decatur in 1950. They were married for nearly fifty years and had five children.

Areatha will be loved and remembered always for her faith and character. She loved and cared deeply for family and friends. Always generous, she gave encouragement and reassurance with an open heart. Areatha's words were kind and reflected her deep and genuine faith in Jesus Christ. She is remembered for her smile that lit up a room, laughter that came easily and often, and her quiet and timeless grace. Areatha lived and worked in Tulsa, OK and Minneapolis, MN before retiring to The Woodlands, Texas in 2012.