Argyl L. Coburn

JACKSONVILLE — Argyl L. Coburn, 90, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Springfield, died at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Jacksonville.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Butler Funeral Home - Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. A funeral ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Greg Tucker officiating.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church, 3121 E. Elm St., Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.

