WARRENSBURG — Arlene F. Munyon, 77, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, December 7, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with visitation from 10:00 a.m., until service time. A private family graveside service will be held following the service. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Salvation Army.
Arlene was born February 2, 1942, in Lincoln, IL, daughter of William Herschel and Frances (Westen) Emerick. She married Morrell Brent Munyon June 1, 1962, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death in December 2003.
Arlene was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, ministering in many areas. She worked several years at Carson Pirie Scott, and received her associate degree from Richland Community College. Arlene enjoyed quilting, knitting, and antiques.
Surviving are her children: Kelley Alteri and husband Dan of Preston, MD, Brent Munyon, Jr. and wife Dana of College Station, TX, Stacey Connolly and husband Sean of Dwight, IL, Jason Munyon of St. Louis, MO, Kerry Rinker and husband Matt of Carlinville, IL; grandchildren: Alexander, Benjamin, Christopher, Samantha, Morrell, Lindsey, Kyla, Shea, Aidan, Devin, Riley, Murphy, Jessica, Jacob, Jody, Dylan; and sister Elaine Beam and husband Curt of Warrensburg, IL.
Arlene was also preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
