WARRENSBURG — Arlene F. Munyon, 77, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, December 7, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with visitation from 10:00 a.m., until service time. A private family graveside service will be held following the service. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Salvation Army.

Arlene was born February 2, 1942, in Lincoln, IL, daughter of William Herschel and Frances (Westen) Emerick. She married Morrell Brent Munyon June 1, 1962, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death in December 2003.

Arlene was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, ministering in many areas. She worked several years at Carson Pirie Scott, and received her associate degree from Richland Community College. Arlene enjoyed quilting, knitting, and antiques.