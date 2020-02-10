MONTICELLO — Arlene Rittenhouse, 88, of Monticello, IL., passed away at 1:55 P.M., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Arlene was born on July 20, 1931, on a farm south of Bement, Illinois, the only daughter of Dio P. and Eva Lena Harris Rittenhouse. She was a long-time resident of Oak Park, Illinois and had resided in Monticello since 2012 when she returned to Piatt County to be closer to family.

Arlene retired in 1986 as a business education teacher at suburban Chicago's J. Sterling Morton District 201. She spoke often of having enjoyed working with local employers to find jobs for promising students. She was an active member of multiple Chicago area teacher organizations. Early in her teaching career she taught at Bement and Piper City high schools.

She was preceded in death by two older brothers, Joe Harris Rittenhouse and Dio P. Rittenhouse, Jr.; and her twin brother Arlen Rittenhouse, a long-time science teacher at Washburn, Illinois, who died January 12, 2010. Also preceding her in death were two nephews, Joe D. Rittenhouse and Stephen Rittenhouse, both of Bement. She is survived by her niece Carolyn Rittenhouse of White Heath, great-niece Melissa (Mark) Yoder of Arthur, and great-nephew Morris Rittenhouse of Bement, as well as three great-great-nephews, and three great-great-great nephews.