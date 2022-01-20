OREANA — Arnold J. Metzger, 97, of Oreana, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Later in the spring, a service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes. There will be a family burial. He will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Moweaqua, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Arnold was born on August 8, 1924, in Kinmundy, IL, the son of Henry and Florence (Like) Metzger. He proudly served in the United States Army in WWII. Serving a long side Arnold, was his twin brother Donald Metzger. They were both in BTRY A 465TH F A BN and honorably discharged in 1946.

Arnold married Eula Mae Hays on August 15, 1962. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2013. He retired from AE Staley (Tate & Lyle) as a payroll supervisor after 40-years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over 50-years. Arnold was very devoted to his Church and spent many hours volunteering. He also was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone he encountered in life. He was a member of Staley Retiree Club for many years.

Arnold is survived by his son, Michael (Natalie) Metzger of Decatur, IL; grandson, Wade Metzger of Decatur, IL; brothers: Tom (Diane) Metzger of Sun City, AZ, and Jerry Metzger of Decatur, IL, Von Gregory sister-in-law of Moweaqua, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene Musser; twin brother, Donald Metzger; and brother, Robert (Pat) Metzger.

He will be greatly missed.

