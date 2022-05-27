Aug. 8, 1924 - Jan. 15, 2022
OREANA — Arnold J. Metzger, 97, of Oreana, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Arnold will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Moweaqua, IL.
Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services.
