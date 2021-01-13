Arnyth G. (Fleener) LaMasters

Private family services will be held Friday at the Renaissance Church in Decatur, with a live stream at 10:30 a.m., Friday, through George and Arnyth's Facebook page. A private burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. Memorials may be made to the Renaissance Church: 456 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL 62523, or to the Morningside Church: 2180 SE Morningside Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in care of the arrangements.

Arnyth was born to John and Beulah (Murray) Fleener at home in Decatur. She grew up in Decatur and attended Stephen Decatur High School, where she graduated with Golden Delta Honors and received a 4-year college scholarship, but decided to pursue a life in Christian Ministry. She met George LaMasters at a youth conference on November 19, 1949, and then they were married on June 24, 1950, in Decatur. She served as President of Women Aglow. She was also a host and Prayer Director of WHFL Christian TV. Arnyth was very involved in PTA and served as a past President for the Southeast Elementary and Johns Hill Jr. High. Over time she wrote a book about her life titled "You Can Make It" (copies are available for interested friends, contact Arnyth's family members).