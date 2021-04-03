 Skip to main content
Arthur A. Alderman
Arthur A. Alderman

DECATUR — Arthur A. Alderman passed away on March 31, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean Alderman; loving father of Theresa (Tom) Rutherford, Leigh Anne Spires, Kelly (David) Philipson, Barbara (James) Schmaltz and John Alderman; cherished grandfather of 26; great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Mary Gower, Martha Hargis and the late Andrew Alderman; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Alderman was a retired Captain of the City of Decatur, IL Fire Department. Services: Private family services to be held at a later date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICES.

