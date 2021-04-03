DECATUR — Arthur A. Alderman passed away on March 31, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean Alderman; loving father of Theresa (Tom) Rutherford, Leigh Anne Spires, Kelly (David) Philipson, Barbara (James) Schmaltz and John Alderman; cherished grandfather of 26; great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Mary Gower, Martha Hargis and the late Andrew Alderman; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Mr. Alderman was a retired Captain of the City of Decatur, IL Fire Department. Services: Private family services to be held at a later date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICES.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.