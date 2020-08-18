× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Arthur A. “Art” Adler, II, 70, of Decatur, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Villa Clara in Decatur.

Art was born August 25, 1949, the son of Dr. Arthur A. and Sally Rose Gaske Adler, Sr. Art is survived by his brother Michael Melton, nephews: Jason Melton, Michael C. Melton; Joe Melton; niece: Carole Melton; all of Decatur, IL; and a host of friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and sister-in-law Kathleen Melton.

Art was a graduate of McArthur High School and Milliken University, both in Decatur. He was a lab technician for A.E. Staley for a number of years. He then was a video repair technician for Stars & Stripes.

Art enjoyed fishing, mowing, motorcycles, trains, cigars, cats, and the outdoors. He was very handy at repairs, especially 2 cycle engines. He had a great love for fireworks. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Jaycee Haunted house.