DECATUR — Arthur Allen “Al” Beasley, Sr., 86, of Decatur passed away February 25, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Memorial service will be 9:00 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Military rites will be conducted by Macon County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al’s honor may be given to the Macon County Honor Guard.

Al was born September 15, 1933 in Dewey Rose, Georgia, the son of Arthur Floyd and Annie Lou (Vaughn) Beasley. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Al was a proud member of LIUNA Laborer’s Local 703 where he was employed for many years as a concrete finisher and foreman, working on the Clinton power plant. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed racing stock cars, fishing and playing cards.

Al is survived by his children; Arthur Beasley, Jr., Charles Beasley, Cherie Krause, and Suzie Teems; grandchildren, Kate Beasley, Tyler Beasley, Chase Beasley, Angela Brown, Dustin Krause, Ashley Smotherman and Taylor Teems; great-grandchildren, Harper Beasley, Henley Smotherman, and Cody Broadfoot; siblings, Ina Porter, Travis Beasley, Van Beasley and Terry Beasley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Saradah Taylor and brother, Charles Beasley.

