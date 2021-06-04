LOVINGTON — Arthur Kent Hoffman passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on Sunday, May 30, 2021, surrounded by the love and comfort of his wife, children, grandchildren and sisters.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Sondra; sons: Chris (Stacey) and Van; sisters: Linda Roach of Sun City West, AZ and Iris (Roy) Buxton of Petersburg, Illinois; many nieces and nephews and the pride and joy of his life, his grandkids: Braedan, Gavin and Ava.

Kent was born in Decatur, the middle child and only son to the late Fred and Geneva (Reifsteck) Hoffman and raised on his family's farm in Lovington, Illinois. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sondra (Van Deveer) in 1966.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Lovington, Illinois. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be immediately following at the Keller Cemetery in Lovington, with military rites by the American Legion Post #429. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington, is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.