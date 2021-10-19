DECATUR — Arthur O. Roth, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away October 13, 2021, at Palm Terrace, Mattoon, IL.

Arthur was born August 8, 1938 in Champaign, IL, the son of Arthur Gilbert and Katherine Claire (Hand) Roth. He married Elizabeth Ann "Betty", November 1, 1964, in Lincoln, IL.

Arthur had served as a funeral director for Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home retiring in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; both parents; brother, Billy Gene Roth; and sister, Judith Ann Young.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Thomas The Apostal Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Arthur.