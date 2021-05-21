ROSCOE — Arvid W. Adell, 85, of Roscoe, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Born September 30, 1935, in Osage City, KS, the son of Arvid and Vivian (Udd) Adell. Arvid married Karen Akerlund on November 24, 1961 in Rockford.
He received his Bachelor's degree from Augustana and his PhD in Philosophy from Boston University. He was also a graduate of North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago and attended a year of Seminary school at the University of Edinburgh. Arvid completed his Seminary internship at Bethesda Covenant Church in Rockford. Arvid was the chairman of the Philosophy Department at Millikin University where he coached basketball and golf before his full retirement in 2013 and the Pastor of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL until 2000. He also taught Business Ethics at Carnegie Mellon University, Qatar Campus in 2008. He attended First Congregational Church in Beloit, WI.
He was a published writer and avid reader. Arvid enjoyed to bike, hike, and travel and was an avid golfer who occasionally teed it up in the fairway. As a trumpeter and singer himself, he had a passion for music.
Survived by his wife, Karen; children: Jani (Mark) Duffy of Scottsdale, AZ, Diane (Kendall) Boone of Rockford, and Mike (Deanna) Adell of Lemont, IL; grandchildren: Nils, Annika, Marta, Lauren, and Lizzy; sister, Eileen Thorpe of Chicago; brother, Rev. Willis (Mona) Adell of Seattle, WA; and sister-in-law, Beverly Adell of Sterling, IL. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Wallis Adell; and brother-in-law, Dr. Roger Thorpe.
The family would like to thank the staff at Swedish American Hospital, PEAK Medical Home Care, Northern Illinois Hospice and many others for their care.
Private family burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials made to Doctors without Borders USA, PO BOX 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 and The Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102. Please visit Olsonfh.com to share a memory or express a condolence.
