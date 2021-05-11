DECATUR - Asa Emmitt Vance, Cpl. U.S. Army died in North Korea on December 2, 1950.

Funeral service for Asa will be held at 12 noon on Friday May 14, 2021 at the First Christian Church Springfield, IL with Rev. Scott Woolridge officiating. Visitation will be one hour before. Covid-19 precautions will be observed. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 2:00 pm Friday at Camp Butler National Cemetery Springfield, IL. The arrangements are being handled by Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care of Decatur, IL.

Asa was born in Decatur October 7, 1932 the son of Benjamin and Beulah (Devers) Vance. He served and died for his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War at the battle for Chosin Reservoir. He was released by the North Korean Government in 2018.

He is survived by nieces and nephews: Alma Andrews, Jerry Vance, Jack Vance, John Vance, Emily Nuckols, Vicky Woolridge, Debbie Santee, Pam Larrick, Scott Vance, Ron Vance, Rose Miller, Todd Vance, Ginger Pinkham; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, thirteen siblings: Margaret Miller, Don Vance, Phyllis Logan, Leonard, Raymond, Bernard, Robert, Jack, Glenn, Gene Vance, Alice and Sonnie and an infant William.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com