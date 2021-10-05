Ashton M. Auerswald

Ashton was a 2010 graduate of Mt Zion High school. He leaves behind his wife Paige Auerswald; father Eric (Carolyn) Auerswald; mother Jennifer (Mark) Lesniak; brother Brandon Auerswald; along with many relatives from both sides of the family.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Ashton on Sunday October 10 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Long Creek Pavilion at Spitler Woods State Park in Mt Zion IL. This will be a time to reminisce and say farewell to a young man that was taken well before his time.