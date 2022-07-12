March 10, 1940 - July 1, 2022

DECATUR — Aubrey Lee Bond, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away on July 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Aubrey was born in Brownsville, TN, on March 10, 1940, to Willis Bond Sr. and Willie Ada Smith Bond.

Lee graduated from Carver High School, Brownsville, TN, Class of 1958. After graduation he entered the US Navy, where he served four years. While in the Navy he worked as a dental technician and was the All-Navy Middle Weight Boxing Champion.

Aubrey was employed by Wagner Castings Co. for 32 years, 10 months and 22 days. While at Wagner he held the positions of Foreman, General Foreman, General Superintendent, Safety & Security Administrator, and Superintendent of Safety.

On March 12, 1966, he married Mildred L. Taylor, and to this union one child, Corey Vincent, was born.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his son Corey of Decatur, daughter Carmen of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, sister-in-law Marilyn Bond of Decatur, IL, bonus family Lori Sturgill and Chase Fritts of Decatur, and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends as well as his cat Fancy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Bond Sr., and Willie Ada Bond, two brothers Henry “Hank” Bond, James “Popeye” Bond, two nephews Harry Butler and Preston Bates.

Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Trinity C.M.E. Church (444 S. Webster St.) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield