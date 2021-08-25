DECATUR — Aubrey Lee Kingston, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

The family will gather for a funeral at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Jim Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Decatur and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Aubrey was born on April 4, 1938 in "Dugout" near Shelbyville, IL, the son of Elmer and Doris (Blancett) Kingston. He graduated from Decatur Lakeview High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. Aubrey married Helen Darlene Tarter on December 12, 1964. Aubrey worked as a machinist at Caterpillar in Decatur until his retirement in 1994. Aubrey was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, serving as usher and trustee for over 50 years, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Aubrey is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Kimberly K. Rimmel and husband Robert of Decatur, IL; two grandchildren, Lynsday Rimmel and Robert Rimmel; and one great grandchild, Carson Black.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne, Elmer, Delbert and Wilbur Kingston; and sisters, Ellen Rose Taylor and Zelma Riley.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com