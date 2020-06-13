WARRENSBURG -- Audrey Earline Bourne, 83, of Warrensburg, IL. departed from this life on June 12, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Monday (06-15-2020) at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL.
Memorials may be made to: Christian Appalachian Project.
Audrey was born on May 21, 1937 in Mammoth Springs, AK. the daughter of James E. and Virgie L. Hamilton. She married William H. Bourne, Jr. on February 28, 1954. To that union were born Jimmy (Kathy Jo) Bourne of Decatur, IL; Kathy (Dwight) Bourne of Decatur, IL; John Bourne of Boody, IL; Jeff (Tammy) Bourne of Woodville, TX; and Teresa (Jerry) Washburn of Decatur, IL.
She was an avid quilter, liked to work in the garden and member of the Decatur Quilter's Guild. She drove for Warrensburg-Latham School District for 35 years and found great enjoyment taking the students on field trips and to sporting events. She was also a former 50 year member of Warrensburg Church of God and affiliated with Life Foursquare Church.
She leaves behind her children, 9 grandchildren: Kyle (Lisa) Bourne; Keri Raymer; Justin (Sarah) Washburn; Elliot Green; Brandy Bourne; Travis (Jennifer) Bourne; Zeb (Megan) Bourne; Stacy Washburn; and Shelby (Zach) Theiler; and 14 great-grandchildren, with the most recent named for her, Audrey Laine Bourne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children: William Maurice and Peggy Sue; four brothers: Rueben, Forrest, Bill and Tommy; three sisters: Jenny, Bernice, and Louise and one grandchild Erik Brandon.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
