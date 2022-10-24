Audrey Gordon

Sept. 2, 1942 - Oct. 21, 2022
GREENUP — Audrey Ellen Gordon, 80, of rural Greenup, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at home.
Audrey was born September 2, 1942 in Decatur, IL, daughter of Amzi Baker Davis and Audrey Juanita (Wallingford) Davis.
She is survived by her sons: Ben Minnis of Chicago and Chad (Lisa) Minnis of Indianapolis; friend, John Cobble of Greenup: grandchildren: Zach (Hannah) Minnis and Taylor Minnis; and great-grandchild, Hadley Rae Minnis, all of Indianapolis; one sister, Sandra Morton of Bement, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Pat Watkins.
Audrey worked as a Secretary throughout her working career. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church, Decatur. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
No public service is planned. Arrangements are with Harper-Swickard. Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
