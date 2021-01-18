MILMINE — Audrey Ileen Jay, 80, of Milmine, IL passed away January 16, 2021 in Sun Prairie, WI.
Audrey was born February 10, 1940, in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Milburn Edwin Dean and Hazel Ileen (Disney) McVey.
She married Carl Jay on July 4, 1958 in Decatur, IL.
Audrey worked for many years as a bank teller. She enjoyed participating with the Red Hat Society. She was also an avid reader and Bunko player. Her and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the United States.
Surviving are her children: Audrey Suzanne Reece (Michael) of Sun Prairie, WI, Teresa Diane Jay of Bement, IL, Peggy Jay of Fisher, IL; brother, Bill McVey (Loretta) of Peoria, AZ; sister, Joann Nichols (Ron) of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Keisha Hill (Jonathan), Brandy Weldy (Aaron), Christopher Jenkins (Katelyn), Jerit Murphy (LaRae), Jesse Piat, Hilary Simmons; and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl and her parents.
Private funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Family will gather with friends from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Friday at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Harristown Cemetery.
Memorials: Family of Audrey Ileen Jay.
Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#45657.
Condolences may be left to Audrey's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
