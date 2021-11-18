MT. ZION — Audrey "Nell" Geddes, 95, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021 in her home at The Glenwood Supportive Living. Audrey was born to Walter Proffitt and Mary "Josie" Harlin on October 25, 1926 in Waynesville, IL.

Audrey was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church where she worked in the food pantry and was a greeter. She was part of the Home League and Salvation Army. She loved to read, especially her bible, bowling, playing cards, dominos, and spending time with her family.

Audrey is survived by her daughters: Mary Jo (Mike) Brace, Linda (Don) Tate; grandchildren: Melissa (Craig) Duff, Shawn Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Jennifer Leon, Tracy (Matt) Singer, Molly (Andrew) Orr, Katie Orr; great-grandchildren: Drake (Lizzy), Jaret, Justin, Blane, Riley, Haylee, Tyler, Emmitt and many extended family and friends.

Audrey is preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Willam H. Dempsey, Jr., Wilbur Redman, Donald Wayne Geddes; sons: William "Skip" (Carla) Dempsey and Donald Wayne Redman; siblings: Ruby Fyke, Irene Stewart and Oral Proffitt.

A visitation will be held November 20, 2021, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to Traditions Hospice and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, 210 W. Mckinley Ave., Ste. 1, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences may be sent to Audrey's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.