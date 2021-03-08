HAMMOND - Austen Lee Huffman, 21, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family.

Services to celebrate Austen's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Oakley Brick Church, Cerro Gordo. Visitation will be held from noon until the service time. Interment will be in West Franz Cemetery, Oakley. Memorials are suggested to the Huffman family.