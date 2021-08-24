HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Avis J. Batson, 82 of Hendersonville, TN, formally of Hopkinsville, KY and Oreana, IL passed away at 2:45 PM on August 19, 2021 at Clarendale Memory Care.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Pallbearers will be Mark Batson, Devin Voyles, Tony Kelsheimer, David Swann, Brad Binkley, Bobby Binkley. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Avis was born June 20, 1939 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Roberta Westerman (Woodward). She married the love of her life on April 2, 1960 in North Augusta, SC.

Survivors include: aunt, Mary Woodward Priest of Santa Rosa, CA; children: Mark Batson of Hopkinsville, KY, Sue (David) Swann of Hendersonville, TN; grandson, Devin (Jennifer)Voyles of Monticello, IL and granddaughter, Jordyn (Collin) Lancaster of Hendersonville, TN; great-grandsons: Noah, Eli, and Luke; sisters-in-law: Billie Jean Miller of Alexandra, AR, Carol Batson of Decatur, IL; and brother-in-law, Gary Batson of Decatur, IL; nephews: Tony (Deonna) Kelsheimer of Decatur, IL; Mike (Shelly) Miller, and Steve Miller of Alexandra, AR.

She was preceded in her death by Darrell, her husband of 60 years, parents and sister Linda Sampson.

Avis worked as a cook for the Argenta-Oreana School District. After being a resident of Oreana, IL for 41 years, Darrell and Avis moved to Hopkinsville, KY 14 years ago. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hopkinsville, KY. Avis was a very loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She will be missed beyond measure by many. Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.