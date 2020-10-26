Azalee Berner

Azalee was born October 23, 1929 in Whitwill, TN, the daughter of John Russell and Edith Elizabeth (Long) Ashburn. She married Warren E. Berner on June 27, 1952 in Whitwill, TN. Azalee graduated from Whitwill High School and then attended the University of Tennessee where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Azalee touched many lives as a teacher at local schools including Cumberland High School in Greenup, Kenney, and Niantic. She found it a joy to teach Home Economics at Mt. Zion schools for 32 years until her retirement in 1988. She was beloved by her many students. After her retirement from teaching, she continued her career as a bookkeeper/accountant for Al Swartz Enterprises where she worked for 20 years. While she was devoted to her career, Azalee's main priority always remained her family. She was a faithful member of Central Christian Church where she was a member of the Dorcas Disciples group.