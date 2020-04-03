B. Elizabeth Hewey

ARGENTA -- B. Elizabeth (Baker) Hewey, 85, of Argenta, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Elizabeth was born October 5, 1934, in Bayle City, IL to Arthur M. and Beulah R. (Lee) Baker. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in Education. She taught school for many years, mostly in the Argenta-Oreana School District. She married Alan Downey Hewey in a one room school house in Friends Creek Park in Argenta, IL. Elizabeth was a member of the Illinois and National Education Associations. She was active in the teaching community and made many life-long friendships. Elizabeth loved spending time with her family, fishing, traveling, gardening, canning, speed walking, reading, wintering in Florida, watching Illinois basketball, and being with Alan, the love of her life. She was a great cook and prepared many meals for family, friends, and Holy Cross Lutheran Church gatherings. She will be remembered for her beautifully handwritten notes and cherished letters. She was known in the community as an avid walker and often walked to work. She was always thinking of and doing for others and was a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Inn.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Hewey; children, Mark W. (Tamara) Pool, Gary L. (Sue Judiscak) Pool, Cheryl L. (Gary) Connelley, Cathy J. (Joe) Perritano, Alinda (Ed) Mattiuz and Andrea (Steve) Schwomeyer; her grandchildren, Andrea (Rob) Wilber, Shannon Connelley, Tanda Holt, Heath Pool, Brendon (Rachael) and Ashley Mattiuz, and Sarah and Lindsey Schwomeyer; her great-grandchildren, Reilly, Kolby and Lucy Wilber, Farrah Holt, Charlotte Astelle, and Kanyzia Cooper; and her sister, Jean Baker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Kenneth Baker.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. For a memorial, please plant a tree in her honor. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
