B. Elizabeth Hewey

Elizabeth was born October 5, 1934, in Bayle City, IL to Arthur M. and Beulah R. (Lee) Baker. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in Education. She taught school for many years, mostly in the Argenta-Oreana School District. She married Alan Downey Hewey in a one room school house in Friends Creek Park in Argenta, IL. Elizabeth was a member of the Illinois and National Education Associations. She was active in the teaching community and made many life-long friendships. Elizabeth loved spending time with her family, fishing, traveling, gardening, canning, speed walking, reading, wintering in Florida, watching Illinois basketball, and being with Alan, the love of her life. She was a great cook and prepared many meals for family, friends, and Holy Cross Lutheran Church gatherings. She will be remembered for her beautifully handwritten notes and cherished letters. She was known in the community as an avid walker and often walked to work. She was always thinking of and doing for others and was a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Inn.