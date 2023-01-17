May 5, 1927 - Jan. 9, 2023

BEMENT - Barbara A. Kaley, 95, of Bement, IL, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Lexington, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church on Thursday. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to Bement United Methodist Church.

Barbara was born on May 5, 1927, in Robinson, IL, a daughter of Leonard L. and Lucia A. Jones Schernekau. She married the Rev. Jack W. Kaley on January 25, 1948, in Robinson, IL, and he passed away on October 8, 2013.

Surviving children include: Sandra Ann (David) Secrest of Bement, IL, Mark Aaron (Nikki) Kaley of Lincoln, IL, and Luann Marie (Bill) Barnes of Lexington, SC; five grandchildren: Meghan (Josh) Sanders of Lexington, SC, Nathan (Amy) Kaley of Fort Belvoir, VA, Brittany (Daniel) Wheeler of Austin, TX, Braghan (Ryan) Mulvaney of Benton, IL, Sheila Barnes of Williamsfield, IL; as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandson, Silas Kaley; sister, Betty Martin; and brother, Leonard L. Schernekau, Jr.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL, have the honor to serve the family of Barbara A. Kaley, "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family." Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.