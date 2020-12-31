DECATUR - Barbara Ann Brown, 83, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Barbara was born on November 27, 1937, in Roseville, IL to Louis and Maxine (Ross) Lybarger. She married Lee W. Brown on April 14, 1956. He passed away on October 16, 2016. She worked at the Sun Shoppe for 20 years. Barbara enjoyed plays, movies and going out to eat with her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Thomas) Peterson; her three brothers: Gary (Connie) Lybarger, Donnie (Robin) Lybarger and David (Rhonda) Lybarger; her three sisters: Carol Cook, Janice (Rollo) Robbins and Judy (Lloyd) Wall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee; and her three brothers: Victor, John and Larry Lybarger.

Honoring Barbara's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. No services are planned at this time. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.