Barbara Ann Carroll

ILLIOPOLIS — Barbara Ann (Allen) Carroll, 88, of Illiopolis, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on November 22, 2019.
Barbara was born on January 10, 1931, to Hugh and Edna (Kluckhohn) Allen of Fillmore. She married Russell Carroll on November 1, 1949; he preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Fillmore High School as Valedictorian and she attended Millikin University. Barbara was an active member of the Illiopolis United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Star. She loved to read, travel, play cards, and attend children and grandchildren’s activities. She worked several years for DeKalb Poultry Division in Illiopolis and retired after working a number of years for Illinois Power Company.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, John; and grandson, Andrew.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children: Jane Carroll (Knoxville, TN), Jared and Carol Carroll (Knoxville, TN), and Jill and Paul Lee (Illiopolis); her seven grandchildren: Jack Meece, Minde Hurst, Tyler Meece, Cassie Carroll, Amanda McClellan, Josh Lee, and Michael Lee; and her eleven great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Hickory Point Christian Village for their love, friendship, and excellent care where she resided for the past 8 years.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Illiopolis United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Illiopolis United Methodist Church.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 432 Seventh St. Illiopolis, IL 62539 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.