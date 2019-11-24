Barbara Ann Carroll

ILLIOPOLIS — Barbara Ann (Allen) Carroll, 88, of Illiopolis, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on November 22, 2019.

Barbara was born on January 10, 1931, to Hugh and Edna (Kluckhohn) Allen of Fillmore. She married Russell Carroll on November 1, 1949; he preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Fillmore High School as Valedictorian and she attended Millikin University. Barbara was an active member of the Illiopolis United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Star. She loved to read, travel, play cards, and attend children and grandchildren’s activities. She worked several years for DeKalb Poultry Division in Illiopolis and retired after working a number of years for Illinois Power Company.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, John; and grandson, Andrew.

She is survived by her children: Jane Carroll (Knoxville, TN), Jared and Carol Carroll (Knoxville, TN), and Jill and Paul Lee (Illiopolis); her seven grandchildren: Jack Meece, Minde Hurst, Tyler Meece, Cassie Carroll, Amanda McClellan, Josh Lee, and Michael Lee; and her eleven great grandchildren.