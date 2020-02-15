Barbara Ann Ferguson

Barbara was born May 7, 1938 in Decatur, IL the daughter of John B. and Elizabeth C. (Kaltenbach) Easter. She married David E. Ferguson on July 22, 1956 in Decatur. She worked for 16 years as a secretary at Dewitt Amdal Architects. She enjoyed reading and helped tutor children in reading through her church. Barbara devoted her life to her children and later to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and served as a role model for all whom she touched. Her legacy is evident in the many ways she has impacted her family. She was a proud member of Grace United Methodist Church and volunteered for the Red Cross and South Shores School. Barbara was a faithful servant of God who expressed her faith and love through action.