DECATUR -- Barbara Ann Ferguson, 81, of Decatur passed away February 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur, with Pastor Sig Bjorklund officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020 in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials in Barbara's honor may be given to Grace United Methodist Church.
Barbara was born May 7, 1938 in Decatur, IL the daughter of John B. and Elizabeth C. (Kaltenbach) Easter. She married David E. Ferguson on July 22, 1956 in Decatur. She worked for 16 years as a secretary at Dewitt Amdal Architects. She enjoyed reading and helped tutor children in reading through her church. Barbara devoted her life to her children and later to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and served as a role model for all whom she touched. Her legacy is evident in the many ways she has impacted her family. She was a proud member of Grace United Methodist Church and volunteered for the Red Cross and South Shores School. Barbara was a faithful servant of God who expressed her faith and love through action.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David E. Ferguson; son, David L. (Jean) Ferguson of University City, MO; daughters, Sue (David) Krause of Mt. Zion, Vicki A. (Jim) Wrigley of Decatur; grandchildren, Ryan (Danica) Ferguson, Sarah (Jared) Park, Andrew Krause, Ashley (Jared) Kennedy, Chris Krause, Matt Krause (Teaven Smith), Conor (Madison) Wrigley, and Kate Wrigley; 5 great grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Joyce Ray of Arlington Heights, IL, Sandra Gain of Florida; sister-in-law, Belva (Bruce) Tarrant of Ava, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John L. Easter; and brothers-in-law, Don Ray and Frank Gain.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Imboden Gardens and St. Mary's ICU for their love and compassionate care given to Barbara.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
