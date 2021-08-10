ASHMORE — Barbara Ann Green, 78, of Ashmore, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at SBLHC.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Casey Cumberland Cemetery, Casey. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Barbara was born August 31, 1942 in Peoria, Illinois, daughter of Gordon and Eva (Collins) Farley. She married Norris Green, October 29, 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. He passed away March 20, 2000. She is survived by her children: Mark Moore and wife Michele of Charleston and Tami Johnson and husband Charlie of Ashmore; grandchildren, Mackenzie Walker and husband Jeron, Brent Moore and wife Jamie, Jacob Johnson and fiancee Destiny Painter, and Dylan Johnson and fiancee Hayley Moore; great-grandchildren: Riley, Rowdy, Emersyn, Brandon, Avery, and Emma; and sister: Deb Landsaw and Kim Geckler. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Pam Huddleston.

Barbara was a member of the Ashmore Baptist Church. She loved to work in her flower garden, read, and enjoyed animals. Barbara was an amazing cook and in earlier years, enjoyed riding her own motorcycle. She truly loved the Christmas season and spending time with her family.