Barbara Ann Peters passed away on July 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 68 years old.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Kelly Peters; father, Robert McKeown; sons: Matthew (Tonya) Peters and Mitchell Peters; daughter, Amy (Chris) Allen; grandchildren: Tristen, Reese, Kayla, Maxwell and Mason; brother, Bob (Ann) McKeown; sisters: Diana (Rick) McKinney, Debbie (Neal) Montgomery and Laura (Christina Kuta) McKeown; as well as many other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Beth McKeown and sister, Vicky Durnil.

A visitation for Barbara will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A funeral service will also be at Graceland at 10:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.