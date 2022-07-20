Barbara Ann Peters passed away on July 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 68 years old.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Kelly Peters; father, Robert McKeown; sons: Matthew (Tonya) Peters and Mitchell Peters; daughter, Amy (Chris) Allen; grandchildren: Tristen, Reese, Kayla, Maxwell and Mason; brother, Bob (Ann) McKeown; sisters: Diana (Rick) McKinney, Debbie (Neal) Montgomery and Laura (Christina Kuta) McKeown; as well as many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Beth McKeown and sister, Vicky Durnil.
A visitation for Barbara will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A funeral service will also be at Graceland at 10:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.