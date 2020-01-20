DECATUR — After a long battle with several illnesses, Barbara Ann Pickerill, passed away Friday evening, January 17, 2020.
She was a beautiful wife, mother, sister and friend as well as a long time servant of Jehovah God. Barbara reached the age of 71 years.
She was born in Valier, Illinois on April 10, 1948, the daughter of James Coy Newberry and Mary Grabarich. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, one infant son Philip Pickerill Jr., as well as three brothers and one sister, John Newberry, Bobby Newberry, and Coy Newberry and Shirley Robinson.
Barbara is survived by her husband of nearly 55 happy years, Philip Pickerill of Decatur, four children, Sherry Worthington of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Cynthia Boyd and husband Cameren, of Old Town, Florida, Suzanne Pickerill of Decatur and Karl “Brent” Pickerill and wife Alane of Decatur. She is also survived by two grand children, Christian Worthington, and Daniel Boyd.
Barbara and Phil were married in Ina, Illinois on April 26, 1965. In 1969 Barbara and Phil began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses, and both Barbara and Phil were baptized in Memphis, Tennessee as Jehovah's Witness on July 17, 1971. Barbara was a house wife and servant of Jehovah God. She was always up-beat and positive, and a very generous and loving person. She dearly loved the brothers and sisters, and they loved her. Barbara enjoyed the Field Ministry and Auxiliary Pioneered Many times. Up until the last few years when her health failed, she loved to be part of the Bible Study work. She always enjoyed telling anyone who would listen of the Bibles wonderful hope for her, and available to all mankind!
Services will be held at the former A.I.W. Hall, 2882 N Dinneen St., Decatur. IL., February 1, 2020. Visitation at 1:00 PM, services at 2:00 P M. Brother Joel Hladky officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Watchtower at : www.jw.org under how is the work financed.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
2882 N Dinneen St
Decatur, IL 62526
2:00PM
2882 N Dinneen St
Decatur, IL 62526
[sad] my mother in law was the most kind sweet Genorous pearson u ever could meet she would do anything she could for u . Even though she duffered with alot of health issues she always had a smile on her face. we comfort in the resurrection hope. found at acts 24:15 she is now sleeping one day she will wake up in a much better place,
