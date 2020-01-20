Barbara Ann Pickerill

She was born in Valier, Illinois on April 10, 1948, the daughter of James Coy Newberry and Mary Grabarich. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, one infant son Philip Pickerill Jr., as well as three brothers and one sister, John Newberry, Bobby Newberry, and Coy Newberry and Shirley Robinson.

Barbara is survived by her husband of nearly 55 happy years, Philip Pickerill of Decatur, four children, Sherry Worthington of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Cynthia Boyd and husband Cameren, of Old Town, Florida, Suzanne Pickerill of Decatur and Karl “Brent” Pickerill and wife Alane of Decatur. She is also survived by two grand children, Christian Worthington, and Daniel Boyd.

Barbara and Phil were married in Ina, Illinois on April 26, 1965. In 1969 Barbara and Phil began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses, and both Barbara and Phil were baptized in Memphis, Tennessee as Jehovah's Witness on July 17, 1971. Barbara was a house wife and servant of Jehovah God. She was always up-beat and positive, and a very generous and loving person. She dearly loved the brothers and sisters, and they loved her. Barbara enjoyed the Field Ministry and Auxiliary Pioneered Many times. Up until the last few years when her health failed, she loved to be part of the Bible Study work. She always enjoyed telling anyone who would listen of the Bibles wonderful hope for her, and available to all mankind!