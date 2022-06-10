Nov. 3, 1932 - June 9, 2022

DECATUR — Barbara Ann Stolte, 89, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Barbara was born November 3, 1932, in Hillsboro, IL, the daughter of Cecil M. and Julia Frances (Moore) Murphy. She worked as a CNA and loved crafts, needlework of all types, quilting and reading.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Robert Lee Goodson; sisters: Myrna Clark and Leona Freyling; and brother, Maynard Laverne Murphy.

Surviving are her daughters: Karen Singleton of Granite City, Marsha Handley of Normal, and Donna Kepler of Mt. Zion; niece, Patricia L. Clark of Decatur; and nephew, Robert (Diana) Clark of Decatur.

In honor of Barbara's wishes, graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Graceland Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.