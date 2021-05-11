TUSCOLA - Barbara Ann VanGundy Wills, 87, of Tuscola, IL, passed away on Monday morning, May 10, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL
Barbara was born on May 28, 1933 in Macon, IL the daughter of Clarence W. and Alma Marie Dannenmueller VanGundy, Sr. She married Phillip Joseph "Joe" Wills on July 10, 1953 in Arcola, IL. He survives.
Also surviving is her daughter, Jerie Wills of Camargo, IL; son, Phil A. (Connie) Wills of Dawsonville, GA, grandchildren: Ginger (Johnny) Dugan and Phillip (Haley) Wills, five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, C.W. "JR" VanGundy, Jr.; and sister, Rodie Clara King.
Barbara graduated from Arcola High School in 1951. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University in physical education. She formerly was a PE teacher at Tuscola Community High School. She obtained her real estate license and owned and operated Wills Real Estate in Tuscola. After retiring from Real Estate, Barbara worked for many years at the Tuscola Public Library.
She was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church and former member of the Tuscola Kiwanis Club. Barbara enjoyed golfing, tennis and playing Bridge.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola United Methodist Church, Tuscola Public Library or Tuscola Kiwanis Club. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com
