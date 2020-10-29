DECATUR - Barbara Birt Modlin, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her home.

Private funeral services will be held. Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Barbara was born December 8, 1936 in Decatur, the daughter of Floyd and Harriet (Holmes) Birt. She married William E. Modlin in Decatur.

Barbara owned and operated Modlin's clothing store and also worked for Worth & Carlysle. She enjoyed gardening and served as President of the Garden Club for many years. Barbara also enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, and fast driving.

Surviving is her grandson: Christopher Dane Modlin and wife Unity of Decatur; granddaughters: Ashley Rose Edwards and Lindsay Elizabeth Wesley and husband Michael, all of Louisiana; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sons Dick and Art.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.