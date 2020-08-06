You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Downs Phipps
0 entries

Barbara Downs Phipps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Downs Phipps

SHELBYVILLE — Barbara Downs Phipps, 94, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Our Mother, Barbara Downs Phipps, was born on November 1, 1925 in Pana, Illinois, the middle child of Frank Palestine and Isabel Penwell Downs. Prior to her fifth birthday, the family moved to Shelbyville, Illinois and her father founded the Downs Chevrolet Company. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1943 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Christian College in Columbia, Missouri.

As World War II came to an end, she and Robert Conrad Phipps were married in 1946, a union that would see them celebrate more than fifty years of marriage. Mother became a full time parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent for the rest of her life. She found satisfaction in countless trips to school, family parties and gatherings, scouts, athletic events, and travel. She still found time to play bridge on a regular basis for more than 70 years. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville and The Mayflower Society.

She is survived by six children, Brian Conrad Phipps (Teresa), Lora Kull (Steven), Barry Downs Phipps (Diane), Mark Alan Phipps (Bari Lynn), Melanie McGinnis (Edward), and Tracey Kelly (Raymond); ten grandchildren, Tod Kull, Ashley Kull, John S. Phipps, Nicholas C. Phipps, Matthew A. Phipps, Maleah L. Phipps, Evan C. McGinnis, Kelsey McGinnis, Teagan I. Kelly, and Aidan R. Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Madeline Kull, Abigail Kull, Eric Kull, Elizabeth Phipps, James C. Phipps, and Ronan McGinnis.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, John Warren Downs who was killed in action during WWII; and her sister, Dorothea Leach.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Phipps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News