SHELBYVILLE — Barbara Downs Phipps, 94, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Our Mother, Barbara Downs Phipps, was born on November 1, 1925 in Pana, Illinois, the middle child of Frank Palestine and Isabel Penwell Downs. Prior to her fifth birthday, the family moved to Shelbyville, Illinois and her father founded the Downs Chevrolet Company. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1943 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Christian College in Columbia, Missouri.
As World War II came to an end, she and Robert Conrad Phipps were married in 1946, a union that would see them celebrate more than fifty years of marriage. Mother became a full time parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent for the rest of her life. She found satisfaction in countless trips to school, family parties and gatherings, scouts, athletic events, and travel. She still found time to play bridge on a regular basis for more than 70 years. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville and The Mayflower Society.
She is survived by six children, Brian Conrad Phipps (Teresa), Lora Kull (Steven), Barry Downs Phipps (Diane), Mark Alan Phipps (Bari Lynn), Melanie McGinnis (Edward), and Tracey Kelly (Raymond); ten grandchildren, Tod Kull, Ashley Kull, John S. Phipps, Nicholas C. Phipps, Matthew A. Phipps, Maleah L. Phipps, Evan C. McGinnis, Kelsey McGinnis, Teagan I. Kelly, and Aidan R. Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Madeline Kull, Abigail Kull, Eric Kull, Elizabeth Phipps, James C. Phipps, and Ronan McGinnis.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, John Warren Downs who was killed in action during WWII; and her sister, Dorothea Leach.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.