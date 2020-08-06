× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Barbara Downs Phipps, 94, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Our Mother, Barbara Downs Phipps, was born on November 1, 1925 in Pana, Illinois, the middle child of Frank Palestine and Isabel Penwell Downs. Prior to her fifth birthday, the family moved to Shelbyville, Illinois and her father founded the Downs Chevrolet Company. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1943 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Christian College in Columbia, Missouri.