PANA — Barbara E. Smith, 82 of Pana passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Heritage Health, Pana. She was born January 20, 1939 in Decatur, IL to the late Bland and Cynthia (Powell) Pence. She married James Smith on September 1, 1977 in Decatur, IL and he survives.

Barbara was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and worked at the Millikin Bank from which she retired. She enjoyed going to antique and craft shows, crocheting, and frequenting the river boat. Most importantly, she was a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother.

Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by her children: Debra (Kenneth) Moreton, Oakley, IL; Scott (Kim) Smith, Deatsville, AL; grandchildren: Michelle (Nate) Foster, Stephanie Moreton, Devan (Josh) Piatt, Greyson Smith; great-grandchildren; Evan Foster, Isla Foster, Carter Piatt; and her brother: Donald Pence, Savannah, GA. She was also preceded by a son, Gregory Smith; great-grandson, Chase Foster; and sisters: Beverly Ellis, and Gloria Sciacca.

A graveside memorial service for Barbara will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 in Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur, IL at 11:00 a.m..

Memorials in Barbara's honor may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, 1465 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104 and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.