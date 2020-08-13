Barbara E. Wafflard

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the First Christian Church of Bement. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until time of services at the church. The Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church of Bement, or the O.S.F. Hospice Program.