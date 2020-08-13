BEMENT — Barbara E. Wafflard, 84, of Bement, IL., passed away at 2:24 P.M., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Bement, IL.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the First Christian Church of Bement. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until time of services at the church. The Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church of Bement, or the O.S.F. Hospice Program.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Barbara E. Wafflard, “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.
