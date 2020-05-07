× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEMENT -- Barbara E. Wafflard, 84, of Bement, IL., passed away at 2:24 P.M., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Bement, IL.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the First Christian Church of Bement, with burial in the Bement Township Cemetery. Due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Memorial contributions can be made to First Chrisitan Church of Bement or the O.S.F. Hospice Program.

Barbara was born on August 31, 1935, in Monticello, IL., a daughter of George and Edna Wiggins Stiverson. She married Jerry E. Wafflard on November 22, 1957 in Decatur, IL., and he passed away on February 13, 2008.

Surviving is a son; Rick Wafflard of Champaign, IL., a brother; Dick Stiverson of Bement, 2 sisters; Judy (Tom) Good and Maggie (Danny) Dean both of Bement. Also surviving is a honorary grandson; Jacob Christman, 2 nieces; Tammy (Matt) Somers, Kelley (D.J.) Randolph, and 2 nephews; William (Bridget) Good and Kevin (Danni) Stiverson. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother; Leonard Stiverson and 2 nieces; Tonya and Tara Stiverson.