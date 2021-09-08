MACON — Barbara Elaine Kater, 76, of Macon, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family on Tuesday September 7, 2021. Barbara was born January 9, 1945 in Decatur, IL to Howard and Mary (Naber) Baldwin. She married Jimmy Kater on June 8, 1963.

She worked by Jimmy's side on the family farm along with working for Ameren.

Barbara is survived by children: Jaimie (Debbie) Kater, Marsha (Brett) Kyle, William (Lori) Kater, Kevin (Tammy) Kater and Jeremy (Kelsey) Kater; ten grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren; and one brother Richard (Julie) Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family has planned a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Prairie Avenue Christian Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care is in charge of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.Tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.