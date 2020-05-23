Barbara Elaine Tripp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT ZION -- Barbara Elaine (Camp) Tripp, 93 of Mt. Zion passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Heritage Manor on Hospice.

The family will have a private service at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements.

Barbara was born July 8, 1926, to Leroy “Clarence” and Lillian Camp. She married Lloyd Tripp December 4, 1944. They had a family and shared a long life together of 70+ years. She and Lloyd traveled and spent time with their grandchildren.

Barbara leaves behind her granddaughters, Sarah (Tony) Tudor and Christina Luka, siblings, Laura Finney, Dorma Karasch, Leo Camp, Bob Camp and Donna Maddox, great grandchildren, Colton Tudor, Hollie Hedges, Wesley Luka, and Gauge Luka, and four great-great grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd Tripp, son, Lloyd “Butch” Tripp, daughter, Cynthia Luka, brother, Leroy Camp, and her parents.

The family would like to give thanks to Harbor Light Hospice and Heritage Manor for the wonderful care you gave to our grandma.

