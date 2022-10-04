Aug. 16, 1934 - Oct. 3, 2022

DECATUR - Barbara Ellen Ballance, 88, of Decatur, passed away October 3, 2022 at Randall Residence Assisted Living Facility.

Barbara was born in Decatur on August 16, 1934, the daughter of Leo and Martha (Seaton) Riedlinger. She married Ronald L. Ballance on November 22, 1956 in Decatur.

Barbara was a homemaker who loved her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish, where she was an active member of the Funeral Luncheon Ministry. Barb was a faithful blood donor, having donated more than nine gallons in her lifetime.

Barbara is survived by her husband Ron; children: Richard Ballance of Decatur, Jean (Denny) Storm of Decatur, Daniel (Jen Jo) Ballance of Sherman, IL, and Janie (Tim) Hines of Kingsport, TN; sister, Judy Williams of Raymond; brother-in-law, Salah Khayyat of Springfield; grandchildren: Lindsay (Mark) Minton, Amanda (Jeremy) Wrigley, Sarah Ballance, Rachel (Brad) Flick, Hannah Ballance, Landon Armstrong, and Mason Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Jacob Minton, Henry Minton, Aden Wrigley, and Harlee Flick; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dickie Riedlinger, Leo Riedlinger, Beverly Miller, Patricia Laley, Robert Riedlinger, and Frances Khayyat; and grandchildren, Matthew Ballance and Zachariah Ballance.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., and a Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.