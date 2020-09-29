DECATUR — Barbara Grace Etherton Stine, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Villa Clara Post Acute Care.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Salem Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Foundation or the Villa Clara Post Acute Care.

Barbara was born on March 15, 1932 in Cerro Gordo, IL, the daughter of Homer and Daisy (Brown) Morville. She attended Cerro Gordo High School and married Roy E. Etherton on June 16, 1948. He passed away in May of 1975. She later married Robert E. Stine, Sr. in June of 1986. He passed away in February of 2005.

Barbara was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a housewife and worked/retired from Ben Franklin V&S Variety. She was also a caregiver to her parents in their elderly years. Barbara enjoyed cooking, vacationing with her family in the Ozarks, playing cards, bingo and especially spending time with her grandchildren.