CERRO GORDO — Barbara J. Baker, 83 was touched by her Heavenly Father and carried to her eternal home early morning on January 6, 2021. Barbara was the oldest child of Rosetta and Merle Jesse and was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14, 1937. Her parents preceded her in death. In January 1956, she married the love of her life John Baker and they provided a loving home together as they raised a family of five children. She was a farmer's wife. She loved that together they raised a large garden to share with family and friends with the resources that the Lord provided. The Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren provided a spiritual home for Barbara. She was a very active member and served in several areas of ministry within the church. She loved her Cerro Gordo community and served as the Village Clerk before going to work for ADM, where she retired after 20 years of service in Accounts Payable. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John and brother Larry. She is survived by a family that loved her greatly and who will miss her dearly: her brother, Gary Jesse (Kathy); her children: Synda Bowlby (Elroy), John Alan Baker (Marsha), David Baker (Janet), Kim Lehmann (Mark), and Tracy Gabriel (Jamie). Her 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren all brought her so much joy. Many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews made her family circle complete. A celebration of life will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 in her church home of Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren. The family thanks Traditions Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials can be made to Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren, PO Box 45, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.