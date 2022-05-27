July 31, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2021

SPRING HILL, Florida — Barbara J. Bolen, 80, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away peacefully at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 p.m., June 4, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Memorial Gathering will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Barbara's honor may be made to The Human Society of Pinellas or Quantum Leap Farm.

Barbara was born July 31, 1941, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Mayor Clarence and Edna Mechtoldt Sablotny. She resided in Decatur, IL, until moving to Madison, MS, and Spring Hill, FL.

She leaves as her surviving the following: her daughter, Terri Mullin, and her five children and six grandchildren, all of Florida. Her son, T. G. Bolen, Jr. (Stephanie) and four children of Ridgeland, MS. Her son, Bentley Bolen, and his three children, of Decatur, IL. Her son, Jim Bolen, of Decatur, IL. Her daughter, Susan Bolen Holmes, and her two daughters of Mt. Zion, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons: David Christian Bolen and William Clayton Bolen; as well as grandson, James M. Bolen.

She was a longtime and faithful member of Holy Family Parish while in Decatur, and served for many years on the Parish Council. She enjoyed traveling across the country in her motor home, making lifetime friends along the way.

