DECATUR - Barbara J. Daniels, 94, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 29, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Memorials in Barbara's honor may be made to: The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or DaVita Kidney Care – Taylorville, 901 W Spresser St, Taylorville, IL 62568.

Barbara was born March 15, 1927, in Champaign, the daughter of John Alfred and Florence Mabel (Ford) Winters. She married Paul Kermit Daniels on July 22, 1945 in Decatur; he preceded her in death on August 6, 2014.

Barbara was a charter member of Community Bible Church. She enjoyed reading and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Barbara also volunteered at the Salvation Army and Dove, Inc. in Decatur.

She is survived by her children: Terry (Janet) Daniels of Anchorage, AK, Vicki Rentfrow of Decatur, Mark (Rebecca) Daniels of Springfield, and Timothy Daniels of Decatur; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, two sisters and a son-in-law.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.